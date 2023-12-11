First market proves a winner for Koroit

It has taken a while, but Koroit has finally come to the party when it comes to hosting a community market.
More than 1000 people turned out at the Koroit Village Green on Sunday to check out the town's first market.
The market was held as part of the Koroit Carols on the Stage event.
The popularity of markets in the south-west has surged since the return to life after COVID-19.
While markets in Warrnambool continue to enjoy phenomenal success, smaller towns across the region have also established their own market spaces.
Despite plenty of discussion about the possibility of a market, Koroit had not got around to making this a reality.
But an approach by the town's progress association to Port Fairy Community House has proven fruitful.
Port Fairy Community House runs a market each fortnight at Railway Place as one its main revenue sources.
It has now extended to include a Koroit market on its roster.
Port Fairy Community House coordinator Pam McGoldrick said the first Koroit market was very encouraging.
"We had food and craft stalls, 15 in all, which we were happy with first-up," Mrs McGoldrick said.
"The food stalls in particular had a really busy day.
"The stallholders gave really positive feedback about the whole feel of the day, it had a unique vibe. It's a great venue and I think the people of Koroit will continue to support the market."
The plan is to hold the Koroit market on the second Sunday of each month.
There will be no January market due to a clash with the Port Fairy market being weekly during that month. The next Koroit market will be on February 11.
Mrs McGoldrick said the aim was to use revenue raised from the Koroit market to fund bringing a number of community house workshops to the town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.