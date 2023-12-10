The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police blown away by windfarm worker at 139kmh in 80 zone

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police blown away by windfarm worker at 139kmh in 80 zone
Police blown away by windfarm worker at 139kmh in 80 zone

A Queensland wind farm worker is expected to lose his driver's licence for 12 months after being clocked at 139kmh in an 80 zone near Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.