Police blown away by windfarm worker at 139kmh in 80 zone

A Queensland wind farm worker is expected to lose his driver's licence for 12 months after being clocked at 139kmh in an 80 zone near Port Fairy.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said the 30-year-old man was running late for a dinner reservation in Port Fairy when he was detected by the town's division van crew at 7pm on Wednesday, December 6.
The police sergeant said the driver had turned off the Princes Highway and was heading along Woodbine Road into Port Fairy when his speed was checked.
"He was heading towards Port Fairy near the golf course when he was detected at 139kmh on the mobile radar," Sergeant Walkley said.
"He will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed charged with driving at an excessive speed."
The driver is expected to lose his licence for 12 months and receive a substantial fine.
"He told the police officers involved he was running late for a dinner reservation. There really are some excellent restaurants in Port Fairy, but that speed is just ridiculous," Sergeant Walkley said.
"That area between the highway and Port Fairy is an 80kmh zone for a reason.
"There is a lot of traffic coming in and out of the golf course, there's also beach access and lots of wildlife.
"There's potential for real disaster at that speed."
Sergeant Walkley said there were already a lot of people in town.
"The caravan parks are starting to fill up and there's lots of kids and families around as some of the school students are already on holidays," he said.
"We just want people to obey the road rules so everyone has the best possible chance of reaching their destination safely."
