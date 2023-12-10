Tourist town's jetty opens in time for summer, part re-design scheduled

The Port Campbell jetty has re-opened in full just in time for a blistering summer after repairs to its lower landing were completed earlier than scheduled.
A Victorian government spokesperson told The Standard engineers had completed load testing on the structure.
"After we delivered important work to the Port Campbell lower landing, we're pleased to say that it will re-open (which) will be a real boost for locals, tourists and the aquaculture industry," the spokesperson said.
"A specialist maritime engineering consultant carried out a load test earlier this month and has confirmed the landing can be reopened, with a follow-up test planned for May 2025."
It comes after an inspection in May 2023 raised concerns over the structural safety of the lower landing, forcing authorities to close it. Earlier in January 2022, the ladder to the lower landing also failed.
The jetty has a second ladder on the upper landing where swimmers and boaters can enter and exit the water and vessels.
So far, $235,000 has been invested into a package of works at Port Campbell including servicing the jib crane, installation of improved lighting, preparation of detailed designs for a new jetty lower-landing renewal and recent load-testing of the existing structure.
The detailed design for a new lower landing will be available in early 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.