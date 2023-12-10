Police locate missing vulnerable woman deep in Otway Ranges forest

Colac police have been able to locate a missing vulnerable woman with her Wangaratta family.
Sergeant Marty Howells said the woman in her 40s had gone missing from Wangaratta and an alert had been put out for her across Victoria.
"The woman going missing was out of character. She's vulnerable and she didn't have her mobile phone with her," he said.
The woman and her crashed vehicle were found about 11am on Sunday, December 10, in the Chappel Vale district deep in the Otways, south of Colac and between Simpson and Lavers Hill.
She had crashed her car into a culvert and Sergeant Howells described the car as an insurance write-off.
"It was good work by local police uniform members," he said.
"Fortunately she wasn't injured. She lost control of her vehicle on the dirt Gellibrand River Road.
"It's very pleasing that the woman has been reunited with her family," he said.
