Police locate missing vulnerable woman deep in Otway Ranges forest

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 7:37am
A missing woman has been located in the Otways.
Colac police have been able to locate a missing vulnerable woman with her Wangaratta family.

