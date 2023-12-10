The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool driver 'running late' caught at 136kmh

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 10 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool driver 'running late' caught at 136kmh
Warrnambool driver 'running late' caught at 136kmh

A 31-year-old Warrnambool man will be walking for three months after being caught driving at 136kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.