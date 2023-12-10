Warrnambool driver 'running late' caught at 136kmh

A 31-year-old Warrnambool man will be walking for three months after being caught driving at 136kmh.
Port Campbell police Senior Constable Liam Cook said the driver was intercepted on the Timboon-Nullawarre Road about 11.30am on Sunday, December 10.
The driver told police officers he was running late.
In addition to the three-month licence suspension, the driver was also issued with a $625 infringement notice.
The high speed reading followed a similar intercept a couple of days ago when the same officers caught a motorcycle rider at 134kmh.
A Warrnambool police highway patrol unit spokesman said Operation Focus had involved officers doing a lot more alcohol testing of drivers during the weekend.
He said there had been random breath breath testing sites set up around the south-west in an effort to reduce road trauma.
"Operation Focus was targeting drivers particularly in the Corangamite region. There have been no one caught drink driving, which is very pleasing," he said.
"There is a lot of traffic about in the lead-up to Christmas and we just want everyone to get to their destinations safely."
There have been 17 people killed on south-west roads so far this year, the highest since 2008.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.