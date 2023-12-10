Special milestone for Sobey but Bullets fail to fire

One of Warrnambool's finest basketball products notched a special milestone on Sunday, December 10.
Brisbane Bullets captain Nathan Sobey clocked 250 NBL games but a dominant Melbourne United spoilt the party, inflicting a humbling 103-68 defeat at John Cain Arena.
Sobey, 33, finished with 12 points and three rebounds from 27 minutes' court time.
The Australian representative is enjoying a strong season with the Bullets, averaging 18.4 points a game.
Sobey got his first taste of the NBL when he played for Cairns Taipans in 2014-15.
He arrived at the Adelaide 36ers a year later and elevated himself as one of the league's most dynamic guards.
He spent four seasons at the 36ers before joining Brisbane ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
The 193-centimetre talent, known for his eye-catching dunks, has made three ALL-NBL teams across his decorated career.
He was picked in the first team in 2021 and the second in 2017 and 2019.
Sobey was a part of Australia's breakthrough men's basketball Olympic medal when the team collected bronze at the Tokyo Games.
He has also won Commonwealth Games gold as a member of the Boomers.
