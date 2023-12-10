The Standard
Trainer's praise: 'He'll be even better over more ground in the future'

By Tim Auld
December 10 2023 - 11:24am
Highly-credentialed trainer Ciaron Maher clocked another Inglis Nursery winner. Picture by Adam McLean
HIGH-priced yearling colt Odinson repaid a lot of his purchase price in winning the $500,000 Inglis Nursery at Randwick on Saturday, December 9.

