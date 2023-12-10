Trainer's praise: 'He'll be even better over more ground in the future'

HIGH-priced yearling colt Odinson repaid a lot of his purchase price in winning the $500,000 Inglis Nursery at Randwick on Saturday, December 9.
Champion trainer Ciaron Maher parted with $320,000 to buy Odinson at the 2023 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale and he returned his owners $287,000 when he defeated Beer Baron by a neck to take out the listed two-year-old race over 1000 metres.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has won the Inglis Nursery three times in the past four years.
"It was a big win from Odinson considering he drew a wide barrier - lightly-raced two-year-old (runners) don't normally win races like that," Maher told The Standard.
"Odinson came home with a powerful finish. We had the Inglis Nursery on the agenda because it offered such great prize money.
"We've always had a high opinion of him since we purchased him at Easter. We'll look at running him in the $2 million Inglis Millennium in February before targeting him at the Golden Slipper.
"The way he finished the race off makes you think he'll be even better over more ground in the future."
Odinson had run third at his racecourse debut at Flemington last month.
The powerful training combination saddled up Recommendation to win the $200,000 Razor Sharp Handicap at Randwick.
Recommendation hung on to beat Insurrection and Waihaha Falls in the listed 1200-metre race. They's victory was his sixth from 12 starts.
The stable also won the $175,000 Magic Millions Classic for three and four-year-old runners at Ballarat on December 9 with Baroque Road.
The win is Baroque Road's fourth from 11 starts and takes his stake earnings to more than $200,000. The Ballarat meeting was the principal race meeting in Victoria and carried metropolitan status.
