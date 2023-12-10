The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mortlake export on the move in Indian Women's Premier League

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 10 2023 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake's Georgia Wareham is switching WPL clubs. File picture
Mortlake's Georgia Wareham is switching WPL clubs. File picture

MORTLAKE export Georgia Wareham will play for a different Women's Premier League side when the Indian-based competition kicks off in March 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.