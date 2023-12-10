Mortlake export on the move in Indian Women's Premier League

MORTLAKE export Georgia Wareham will play for a different Women's Premier League side when the Indian-based competition kicks off in March 2024.
The Australian all-rounder, coming off a 295-run, 14-wicket Women's Big Bash League season on home soil with Melbourne Renegades, will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the quickfire Twenty20 tournament.
Wareham was taken in the player auction on Saturday, December 9 for $73,000 Australian dollars.
It comes after she spent the inaugural WPL campaign with Gujarat Giants after she was selected for $131,000.
Five franchises take part in the competition.
Teenage pace sensation Milly Illingworth, who hails from Port Campbell and plays WBBL for Melbourne Stars, was overlooked in the auction.
