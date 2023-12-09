The Standard
Ninja rider busted at 176kmh in the rain - police say 'appalling'

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 10 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:41am
The Ninja rider was busted at Stonyford in the rain about 12.30pm Saturday at 176kmh. The bike was seized and the rider is in the Warrnambool police station cells.
A 43-year-old Pomborneit motorcycle rider is in the Warrnambool police station cells after being clocked at 176kmh on the Princes Highway while it was raining about lunchtime Saturday.

