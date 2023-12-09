Ninja rider busted at 176kmh in the rain - police say 'appalling'

A 43-year-old Pomborneit motorcycle rider is in the Warrnambool police station cells after being clocked at 176kmh on the Princes Highway while it was raining about lunchtime Saturday.
Camperdown Senior Constable Adam Johnston said police were on mobile patrol as part of weekend road safety Operation Focus when an unusual reading came up on the radar.
He said the officers initially thought the reading was an error in the rain at 12.30pm Saturday, December 9.
A rider on a high-powered Kawasaki Ninja Japanese motorcycle was clocked at a speed of 176kmh heading west.
Senior Constable Johnston described the manner of the man's riding as "alarming".
The rider was clocked heading west on the Princes Highway near Stonyford at the overtaking lanes on the Camperdown side of the tractor wrecking yard.
He was located a short time later at his home address crouching behind a tree and taken into police custody.
The man was already on bail charged with driving offences, including evading police officers.
He's now been charged with reckless conduct endangering life and associated driving offences, as well as breaching his bail conditions.
The 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, December 11, for a bail/remand hearing.
Senior Constable Johnson said the motorbike initially came up as going 160kmh, which caused some scepticism inside the police vehicle.
"It was constant, just kept going faster and faster and then it went past us - it was doing every bit of that speed," he said.
"He was flying. The road was wet and it was raining. If he had to change direction he would have been in lots of trouble.
"There must have been a flock of angels keeping him safe.
"It was appalling riding behaviour."
The experienced officer said the initial feeling was the reading was a "bounce".
"We are trained to match the reading with our observations. The reading was constant, there were no other environmental factors and we saw the bike hurtling towards us. It all matched up," he said.
"If anyone saw the rider please contact the Camperdown police station to detail their observations on 5593 1000."
The motorcycle was also seized which will attract towing and storage fees of more than $1100.
