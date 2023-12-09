The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Meet Xavier, the 11-year-old competitive lawn bowler honing his craft at Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 9 2023 - 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Jansen van Vuuren, 11, plays Western District Playing Area lawn bowls for Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Xavier Jansen van Vuuren, 11, plays Western District Playing Area lawn bowls for Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

XAVIER Jansen van Vuuren is Warrnambool Bowls Club's youngest pennant player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.