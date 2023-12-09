Meet Xavier, the 11-year-old competitive lawn bowler honing his craft at Warrnambool

XAVIER Jansen van Vuuren is Warrnambool Bowls Club's youngest pennant player.
The 11-year-old has brought the average age of his division five side down considerably after joining the team for the 2023-24 Western District Playing Area season.
The King's College grade five pupil followed dad Jacques - a division two player - into the sport and hasn't looked back.
"This is my first season," he told The Standard during his match on Saturday, December 9.
"It's a good sport for young people and old people. There's no running around, it's a calm sport.
"I am playing lead, so I put the mat down and I roll the little white bowl to the end and then (play my shots)."
Xavier said he felt "nervous" and "excited" about joining Warrnambool Maroon this summer and had been welcomed by his more experienced opponents who offered words of encouragement during their weekly games.
One day he would like to play alongside his dad in a higher grade.
Saturdays are busy for the budding sportsman who also plays under 13 level for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club Allansford-Panmure in the mornings before rolling in for pennant in the afternoon.
Xavier, who moved to Australia from South Africa with his family two-and-half years ago, is a member Warrnambool and District football league side Allansford in winter and has been learning the guitar for two years.
He loves living in Warrnambool "except for the weather" which can be wet, windy and unpredictable.
Xavier's division five side scored a 48-34 win against Dennington Thunder in round nine with his rink notching a two-shot victory.
Round 10 will be on Saturday, December 16 before a month-long break across the Christmas-New Year period.
