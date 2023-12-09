Rain fails to dampen Christmas spirit as bikers help kids in need

Warrnambool's Chris Wood isn't festive at all - but once a year, the gruff biker adorns his motorcycle with tinsel and a Santa and collects toys for kids at Christmas.
While the rain washed the Warrnambool Motorcycle Toy Run out, it certainly didn't dampen any spirits. Bikers including Mr Wood helped to collect more than 3000 toys across three weeks for the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.
On Saturday, December 9, he and some of the 300-400 bikers scheduled for the social ride gathered instead at Lake Pertobe for a fundraising barbecue.
"We just want to do our part," Mr Wood said.
"There's so many disadvantaged kids around these days. A lot of people don't realise that motorcyclists donate a lot to different charities and organisations.
"That's what this is all about. Personally I decorate my bike every year, but I'm not festive.
"It's just for this event".
Event organiser Trevor Warnecke said the ride had been running for about 30 years.
"It all started back in the day with my mates and I've just kept going with it every year - it's good for the kids," he said.
"There are a lot of families out there who need toys for their kids, it's hard out there.
"But I was just out at the Salvos yesterday and the room was absolutely covered. There were probably 3000 toys in there or thereabouts.
"It feels good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.