Rain fails to dampen Christmas spirit as bikers help kids in need

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 9 2023
Warrnambool Motorcycle Toy Run participants Jess Reid, Chris Wood 'Woodsie', Steve Schrader 'Schrades', Dave Reid, Dan Brown 'Brownie' and Russell Legamu 'Guv' at Lake Pertobe. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool's Chris Wood isn't festive at all - but once a year, the gruff biker adorns his motorcycle with tinsel and a Santa and collects toys for kids at Christmas.

