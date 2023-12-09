In-form American racer to vie for Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title

AN American sprintcar driver coming off a career-best campaign in the famed World of Outlaws will compete in Australia's most distinguished race in 2024.
Californian Rico Abreu is a crowd favourite who will bring his own equipment and crew chief when he tackles the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic from January 19-21.
It is tipped to be his only event on the east coast. He has plans to race in Western Australia too.
Abreu, 31, competed in the World of Outlaws on a part-time basis this year, notching a personal best six victories.
He follows fellow American Sheldon Haudenschild in nominating for the 51st classic.
Haudenschild, who will race for Terang's Jack Lee, finished second to Portland's Brock Hallett this year.
