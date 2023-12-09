Cricket matches cancelled as rain falls across region

PERSISTENT rain has forced Warrnambool and District Cricket Association to abandon all men's fixtures on Saturday, December 9.
It is the first time in the 2023-24 season a round has been washed out - a stark contrast to the previous campaign which was beset with inclement weather.
The men's division one competition has played nine rounds. Only round eight, which had two completed matches, had rain force players from the field.
South West Cricket also decided to cancel its matches.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said widespread rain across the south-west meat the association was "comfortable" with the decision to cancel matches.
"Last season we only played two of the first eight rounds," he told The Standard.
"On the positive side, it's been really good to get as much cricket in as possible up until now.
"It is always a really difficult decision for the whole wet weather committee who talks about it but geographically we're such a large association now that you really have to take into consideration things like travel.
"You need to make a call earlier than you may have in the past because clubs are driving out to Mortlake or Mortlake is coming into Warrnambool and there's clubs heading out to Noorat.
"Cricket, as much as we love it, people have lives as well and have other stuff they want to do on their weekend if they're not going to get a game in."
Ansell said the round would be deemed a washout with a washout day scheduled for Sunday, December 10 considered too short notice.
"There were two washout days in the fixture - the issue is it (the second one) was scheduled for tomorrow," he said.
"It would be a lot to ask clubs and say 'hey, we're not going to play today but we're going to play tomorrow'.
"The rest of the calendar is quite comprehensive too. We have a rep cricket game for the Festival of Cricket on at the Reid Oval tomorrow and we've got women's cricket.
"It's unfortunate it's fallen on a day like this but everyone will get zero points and we'll just look ahead to next week."
Ansell said given the dry conditions to start the season rain would help some of the harder outfields.
He said there was "a wait-and-see" approach to the twilight women's match between Nestles and Mortlake at Reid Oval. It is scheduled to start at 5.30pm.
