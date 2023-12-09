The Standardsport
Cricket matches cancelled as rain falls across region

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 9 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:39am
Rain has washed out the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association round 10 one-day fixtures. Picture by Sean McKenna
PERSISTENT rain has forced Warrnambool and District Cricket Association to abandon all men's fixtures on Saturday, December 9.

