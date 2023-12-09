Multimillion-dollar home fails to sell in weekend of hot and cold auctions

An 1860s-dated home expected to fetch up to $2.7 million failed to sell during a weekend of hot and cold auctions held across the city.
A crowd of about 50 people walked past the manicured gardens of 55 Canterbury Road in Warrnambool and into an old shed to shelter from the rain.
They were there to see the sale of 'Inverleith', a classic Victorian sandstone residence on a spacious double block of 1958 square metres.
But despite its significance, Stockdale and Leggo real estate agent Matt Northeast's gusto failed to attract an opening bid.
He was forced to put forward a vendor's bid of $2.4 million, under the expected price range of $2.5 to $2.7 million.
When no bids were received, he broke from the crowd to consult the vendor. A final chance was given for further bids, but none were received and the property was passed in.
It seemed the rain had dampened buyers' spirits across the city.
About 30 house hunters crammed into the log-style cabin at 22 Elliot Street in south Warrnambool to also escape the rain.
Bidding for the four-bedroom property - which had an expected price range of $680,000 - $748,000 - opened at $400,000 after initial hesitation.
"You could hear a pin drop," Ray White auctioneer Harry Ponting said.
He tried without success to attract a second bidder and put forward a vendor bid of $450,000 to which the existing bidder offered to top by an extra thousand dollars.
That was insufficient for the auctioneer who was looking to reach $500,000.
No further offers were made and the property was passed in. The auction lasted just over four minutes.
The two-bedroom house at 1/19 Wells Street attracted a crowd of about 15 but also failed to attract a single bid.
The property was expected to fetch between $620,000 and $670,000 but was passed in. It will go up for private sale.
But there was more success at 1/65 Otway Road. A crowd of about 30 turned up at three-bedroom property which was expected to sell for up to $590,000.
Three active bidders - all first-home buyers - reached an eventual offer of $602,000.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Josh Bermingham said it was pleasing turnout.
"It was a good result - they were all first-home buyers who were bidding and a local woman ended up taking it out, so it was really exciting," he said.
Meanwhile, about 20 people attended the auction of 3 Windsor Court.
The four-bedroom property had an expected price range of $690,000 - $720,000.
Four active bidders saw the top offer quickly rise from a vendor bid of $690,000 to $735,000, the price at which it was sold to a family of three.
