The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

AFLW grand final captain extends career with new contract

Updated December 8 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Kearney (right) has captained North Melbourne since 2019. File picture
Emma Kearney (right) has captained North Melbourne since 2019. File picture

Fresh off of leading North Melbourne to a maiden AFLW grand final appearance, Emma Kearney will extend her distinguished career by another two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.