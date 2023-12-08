AFLW grand final captain extends career with new contract

Fresh off of leading North Melbourne to a maiden AFLW grand final appearance, Emma Kearney will extend her distinguished career by another two seasons.
The Hamilton export's contract extension with the Kangaroos takes her through until the end of the 2025 season.
The 34-year-old has captained the club since crossing from the Western Bulldogs in 2019, and is in rare air as the only player in the competition to earn All-Australian honours in every season.
Kearney - the 2018 league's best and fairest winner - finished third in North Melbourne's club champion awards this week, where she implored her team to go "one better next year" in its pursuit of a premiership after a 17-point loss to Brisbane on December 3, 2023.
North Melbourne's head of women's football Nathan Hrovat said the club was thrilled to have a person of Kearney's calibre locked in for two more years.
"From the moment Kearns walked through the doors in 2019, our club has been better for it," he said.
"From the very beginning, she has been a key driver of getting our AFLW program to where it is today.
"Drive, focus and ferocity are synonymous with the Kearney name.
"She will do whatever it takes to achieve the ultimate team success."
Kearney will also remain part of the men's program's coaching team, working as a development coach under recently-appointed head of development Michael Barlow.
