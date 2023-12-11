The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Tis the season for carols on the Civic Green

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
December 12 2023 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia, Elliana, Jack and Benjamin Newton are gearing up for the Carols on the Civic Green on Friday, December 15, 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Olivia, Elliana, Jack and Benjamin Newton are gearing up for the Carols on the Civic Green on Friday, December 15, 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Civic Green has been the traditional home of Warrnambool's carols by candlelight singalongs but as it grows organisers have considered other options.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.