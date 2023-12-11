'Tis the season for carols on the Civic Green

The Civic Green has been the traditional home of Warrnambool's carols by candlelight singalongs but as it grows organisers have considered other options.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The carols will be back at the Civic Green on Friday, December 15, 2023 but organiser Pastor Ben Johnson said they had looked at a move to Lake Pertobe.
"It is the holiday precinct," he said.
"But there are complexities down there in terms of power and a stage and water."
Mr Johnson said it would be good to have a powered permanent stage down on the foreshore somewhere, not just for carols but other events.
There will be kids activities, food vendors and a coffee van.
"The invitation is to bring family and friends along and have a relaxed evening picnic with good entertainment in the centre of the city."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.