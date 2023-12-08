Police workforce increases at small town station

Cobden police is seeing an increase in its workforce despite other small town stations struggling to fill vacancies.
The station's commander, Sergeant Craig Jenkins told The Standard the station had not been fully operational for in excess of five years.
Sergeant Jenkins said it was the first time the station had five police members.
"It's a timely injection of resources into the policing world in this area with the upcoming festive season and the predicted fire danger period and tourist influx," he said.
"It's pleasing from a station commander's point of view to be able to open up opportunities to provide a better and more efficient service to our communities."
Sergeant Jenkins said it was also a great opportunity to revitalise the station's roster despite Victoria Police's plan to redeploy members from single-officer stations to fill 800 vacancies across the state.
Sergeant Jenkins said the station covered hundreds of kilometres in the Corangamite shire including Naroghid, South Purrumbete, Carpendeit, Bungador, Cooriemungle, Scotts Creek, Glenfyne and Cobrico.
Sergeant Jenkins said the station also worked closely with officers at the Timboon and Port Campbell.
He said a vacancy at Port Campbell had also been filled.
