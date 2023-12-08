Singing the praises of 'one of the oldest' Christmas carols in the state

Camperdown's Toby McKenzie has hit the history books to find out just how old the town's Christmas carols are - and it turns out they are some of Victoria's first.
The theatre company president said he was "excited" to help host the free 74th Carols By Candlelight event on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 7pm.
"We expect up to 500 people," Mr McKenzie said.
"We definitely usually fill this place to the rafters."
He explained it was not only an "important community event" but a "long-standing tradition".
"It started as an Apex Club initiative in the late '40s in the year before the theatre company started," Mr McKenzie said.
"It was during the post-war times where lots of things started up and this was one of them which has stayed ever since.
"But historically there has been some confusion about when exactly it began. At one point it seemed like it was older than it was, but when we took it over in 2019 we tried to confirm with the historical society when it started.
"We found a booklet from the third one which was in the early '50s so we used that as our guide. It's actually one of the oldest carols outside Melbourne."
He said a choir of about 20 would join the 30-strong Lakes and Craters Band in the Theatre Royal.
"People always appreciate the effort we put in and tell us about how it sparks memories from their childhood," Mr McKenzie said.
