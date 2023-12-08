The Standard
Trainer 'goes back to drawing board' with new acquisition

By Tim Auld
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 1:49pm
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell is hoping for a better run from Wisaka at Ballarat this weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell hopes a change in riding tactics will help Wisaka's chances of winning a $130,000 restricted race (2000 metres) at Ballarat on Saturday.

