Trainer 'goes back to drawing board' with new acquisition

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell hopes a change in riding tactics will help Wisaka's chances of winning a $130,000 restricted race (2000 metres) at Ballarat on Saturday.
The Ballarat meeting is the principal meeting in Victoria on Saturday, December 9 and carries metropolitan status.
Wisaka, who will be ridden by Linda Meech, was formerly trained by Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Michael Moroney but has failed to fire at his three runs for Purcell.
His last run resulted in a fourth placing in the Penshurst Cup after starts at Dunkeld and Bendigo.
"We've been riding Wisaka on the pace and it hasn't been working," Purcell told The Standard.
"We've gone back to the drawing board with him. He pulled up well after his Penshurst Cup run. It was like he never had a run.
"We think he'll be better suited if he runs off the pace and is allowed to run on. It looks a strong field on paper.
"I'm sure we'll get a better idea how Wisaka is going after Linda rides him on Saturday."
Wisaka is a $21 chance in the early betting markets.
Tom Dabernig, Lindsey Smith, Matthew Williams and Shane Jackson are other local trainers who have runners at the big Ballarat Cup meeting.
Dabernig saddles up Miss Tallchief, Brain Fog and Tillotson while Smith's runners are Kaliuwaa Falls, No Drama, Glitter 'N' Gold, Captain Britain and Sacred Palace.
Raymond's Reward and Miss Baltimore are Williams' starts.
Jackson accepted with Rogue Rocker.
