Family, cricket club drives teenage pace bowler's passion for game

Family and cricket have always gone hand-in-hand for emerging teenage prospect Gavin Reynolds.
The 15-year-old Colac-based pace bowler has grown up in the picturesque setting of the Pomborneit Cricket Club, which has provided him with opportunities to develop his cricket and learn all about the game.
Mum Debra, younger sister Emily and younger brother Josh all play for the Bulls in various grades, while dad - 400-game club legend and secretary Luke - in many ways is the face of the club across a distinguished journey.
But he's now forging his own path while staying humble to his beginnings.
Reynolds will play for the Western Waves in the newly-introduced Cricket Victoria Country Cup competition as one of two South West players, alongside Cobden's Campbell Walsh in the squad.
Branded by Waves mentor John Houston as "scary", the Colac Secondary College student says he is grateful to his home club and family for their support.
"I've always really enjoyed playing at the club," he said. "There's so many good people who've helped me.
"Training is always great and fun. Dad has coached me pretty much every single year I've been here and Simon Tolland has really helped in the last few years.
"I've been lucky to play with my brother in under 13s, under 16s this year and under 17s and he's just started playing seniors this year and (I) would like to play a few games with him there."
Reynolds said he was always interested in fast bowling but in the past year had picked up more pace.
"It probably comes from playing a lot of cricket when I was little," he said.
"I've always had an interest in pace bowling and it just went on from there. In the last year or so my fitness has improved a lot which has helped me bowl quicker."
He said he was excited to test himself at a higher level against players from across regional Victoria.
"I'm super excited to play with the Waves with a bunch of players who I've played with before," he said.
"It's good to get the opportunity to develop in my game and use and play at the facilities there which are really good.
"There are some really good players nominated for the squad."
Reynolds is working hard on his game at senior level in the Bulls' division one team and is benefiting from playing and learning against grown men.
"Cricket's going really well this year I reckon," he said.
"Division one cricket is helping me. You have to be on from the very start and can't just bowl loose balls because they'll get put away.
"You have to always be at your best."
He said he was taking it "one week at a time" but had an interest in potentially playing premier cricket down the track.
"I'm probably focusing on each game coming up and performing the best I can," he said.
"(Going to Melbourne) does sound good at some stage and it's something I'll definitely look towards in the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.