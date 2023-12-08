$2 million Brierly Reserve project kicks off in city growth corridor

A project Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain has been lobbying for since before joining council is under way.
Work on stage one of the $2 million stage one development of Brierly Recreation Reserve started this week.
"This project does mean so much to me," Cr Blain said.
"North Warrnambool is one of the biggest growth corridors.
"When the East of Aberline Road project comes online, this facility is going to have more and more demand placed on it."
Cr Blain said he also hoped the site would one day house a community hub.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora was mayor of the city when the community was first asked for suggestions on what should be done with the site.
"This site has a long history of providing mental health services to the community of Warrnambool and the south-west over decades," Ms Ermacora said.
"While I was on council, the mental health services moved up to the new ward nine at the hospital and the old buildings were demolished - that triggered the need to ask the broader community what their aspirations were for the site."
Works include an upgrade of the playing surfaces, installation of two full-sized soccer pitches with improved drainage, sub-surface irrigation, a new synthetic cricket pitch, LED lighting, fencing and the demolition of the pavilion.
Warrnambool City Council secured the state government funding through the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund in October 2022.
The council is also matching the funding, taking the total amount to just under $2 million.
The project is one that is close to the heart of the city's mayor.
In early 2022, Cr Blain said the development was desperately needed.
He said it was something that needed to be funded "sooner rather than later" because of the growth happening in north Warrnambool.
The council purchased the Brierly Reserve in 1999 and despite a master plan being completed three years later, only minor works to improve it have been undertaken in the past 10 years as a short-term solution.
