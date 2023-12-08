Driver at .296 highlights risks as police blitz roads

Impaired drivers and fatigue will be targeted by south-west police at the weekend during a special police operation.
Last weekend Portland uniform police picked up a Portland man in his 50s drink driving with a blood alcohol reading of .296 - almost six times the legal limit.
The man was intercepted on Sunday afternoon, December 3, recorded a positive preliminary reading and then the extremely high evidentiary result.
A reading above .3 is considered "the death zone" - where the intoxicated person risks death due to alcohol poisoning.
The man in his 50s will be summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court.
Then on Friday, December 8, a 36-year-old Armstrong Creek man rolled his black Mitsubishi utility at the eastern end of the Cobden-Stoneyford Road after police suspect he had a micro-sleep.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said Operation Focus started on Friday and would continue in the Corangamite and Warrnambool regions throughout the weekend.
She said the high visibility police operation would target impaired and fatigued drivers as well as speeding, seatbelt offences, hoon driving and distraction such as drivers using mobile phone and other electronic devices.
The unit commander said there had been 17 deaths on south-west roads this year, the most since 2008.
"All drivers are being given fair warning, we will be out and about this weekend targeting those main contributing factors to road trauma - in particular impaired driving," she said.
"There are a lot of Christmas parties at this time of year and we want everyone to have a good time, but encourage people to be prepared, plan ahead and don't drive if you have been drinking.
"We want everyone to get to their destinations safely."
