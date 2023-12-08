The Standard
Buses to replace trains on Warrnambool line for next two weekends

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
December 8 2023 - 11:56am
Coaches will replace trains on the Warrnambool line for the next two weekends as V/Line continues upgrades to train detection technology at several level crossings between Warrnambool and Geelong.

