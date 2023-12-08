The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'Gutsy' exhibition at south-west gallery set to bring tourists in droves

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 8 2023 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world premiere of an exhibition at a south-west gallery is expected to draw in thousands of visitors to the region, according to Victorian tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.