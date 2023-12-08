'Gutsy' exhibition at south-west gallery set to bring tourists in droves

The world premiere of an exhibition at a south-west gallery is expected to draw in thousands of visitors to the region, according to Victorian tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos.
Emerging From Darkness: Faith, Emotion and The Body in the Baroque opened at Hamilton Gallery on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Mr Dimopoulos attended the opening of the exhibition which features more than 70 17th century and modern works, including rare pieces and some never-before-seen in Australia, which explore religious icons, bodies and violence.
"Emerging from Darkness is set to act attract thousands of visitors to the region who can stay on in town, enjoy the nearby waterfalls and Grampians National Park or head south to the Great Ocean Road, boosting local jobs, businesses and the creative sector," he said.
"I'm excited to experience the exhibition while visiting the Southern Grampians region and encourage everyone to get along and experience this great part of the state.
"I am very happy to visit Hamilton. I enjoy regional and rural Victoria, the warmth of people, the beautiful produce and the attractions from breathtaking landscapes to art galleries and everything in between."
Creative industries minister Colin Brooks said the exhibition showed how regional galleries could punch above their weight to collaborate with others to present world class exhibitions and activities.
The exhibition is co-curated by National Gallery of Victoria international art curator Laurie Benson, University of Melbourne associate professor of culture and communications David Marshall, La Trobe University senior research fellow Dr Lisa Beaven and Hamilton Gallery collections co-ordinator Ian Brilley.
Mr Benson said the Southern Grampians Shire council-run gallery was "gutsy" to put on an exhibition of this kind.
"This is reasonably tough art not everybody is familiar with," he said.
Mr Benson said Hamilton was selected to host the international exhibition because outside of the NGV it had the "best" collection of European art of all the regional galleries.
"We wouldn't do this at Ballarat, Bendigo or Geelong, I don't think it would happen," he said.
The exhibition runs until April 14, 2024.
Another exhibition set to draw in thousands of people to the region is Lisa Gorman and Mirka Mora: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart, which runs at Warrnambool Art Gallery March 17, 2024.
