'Trying to live in her honour': Leader inspires school after mum's death

When Jeremy Cilia was announced as Warrnambool's King's College school captain for 2024, the cheers from his classmates said it all.
Jeremy lost his mum Yan to cancer at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns and strict rules meant there could only be eight people at her funeral.
But despite the tough times he has been through during his mum's 13-year battle, he has inspired his peers and teachers by sharing his journey with them during a speech at school assembly earlier in 2023.
Jeremy said he wanted to motivate other students and give them hope, and being one of the school's student leaders, would help him with his own mental health.
"It will allow me to be a better person while helping others," he said.
Jeremy said he was surprised to be chosen as school captain for year 12, and touched with the reaction of fellow students. "Everyone was cheering," he said.
Jeremy was just a toddler when his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.
"From then on it was a constant battle. They gave Mum six months but she lived until 2021," he said.
"I felt hopeless."
By the time Jeremy was 12 or 13, he was old enough to fully understand what was going on and could see him mum's health deteriorating.
"I was having to watch my dad find money and sell his things to pay for treatment. I couldn't earn money to help," he said.
"I could only help around the house."
While he would put on a cheery face at school, Jeremy said every time he was away from home or his parents, he felt like something bad would happen.
On one occasion when they were in Melbourne for cancer treatment, Jeremy was at his cousins when his mum stopped breathing. "Dad was alone for that," he said.
Another time he was away on camp when his mum slipped and broke her neck.
"It came to the point that I became so afraid of being away from the family that I just didn't want to go out. I just wanted to stay home with mum and not even go to school," he said.
Jeremy said he was afraid his mum would pass away while he was at school.
"It became a negative spiral. I became so afraid of going to sleep in case my mum passed away...I was getting one to four hours sleep a night," he said.
Yan passed away in August 2021 and, since then, with the support of family, friends and his teachers - and his growing Christian faith - he has been able to get to a place where he can be an inspiration for others.
"She makes me want to be better," Jeremy said of his mum. "Now I'm trying to live in her honour.
"She was our rock. She had cancer but she felt like the one who was helping Dad and me the most. It was really nice. She would motivate us, she would look after us.
"Even if she was in pain she would still get up and do things, help us.
"Everyone who knew her thought she was a great person. You look at her and feel proud that you met her."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.