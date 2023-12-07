The Standard
Peers select clinician as winner of inaugural Dawn Bermingham award

December 8 2023 - 10:46am
Robert Coffey presents Hayley Elliott with the inaugural Dawn Bermingham award. Picture supplied
Robert Coffey presents Hayley Elliott with the inaugural Dawn Bermingham award. Picture supplied

WRAD Health alcohol and other drugs clinician Hayley Elliott won the inaugural Dawn Bermingham award on Thursday night.

