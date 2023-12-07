Peers select clinician as winner of inaugural Dawn Bermingham award

WRAD Health alcohol and other drugs clinician Hayley Elliott won the inaugural Dawn Bermingham award on Thursday night.
The new award is a team recognition award decided by the staff of WRAD Health to recognise a fellow staff member who excels in their commitment and dedication and holds the organisation's values of compassion, respect, accountability, collaboration and integrity.
Ms Elliott is an AOD counsellor, rough sleeper MDT clinician, SAP coordinator and Project Connect program clinician.
Her nominees praised her constant dedication to AOD and outreach work, describing Ms Elliott as an outstanding ambassador for WRAD Health.
"Hayley encompasses WRAD Health's values on a daily basis, constantly carrying a full case load but always willing to support any other task," one nominee said.
"Hayley is a go-to member of the team and has forged new ground in working with homeless and vulnerable people," another added.
Ms Elliott thanked the committee of management and the WRAD Health management and team for their support
"The whole WRAD team is like a family and we all work really well together," she said.
Ms Bermingham was WRAD Health's longest serving employee and was with the organisation since 1986 before retiring earlier this year.
She stepped down from her full-time work as officer manager in 2020 but later returned and continued to work one day per week, as a part-time personal assistant supporting former chief executive officer Geoff Soma and helping new staff.
