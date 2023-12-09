Are we too self-centred? We need your help

Dear valued subscriber,
Christmas is a time of giving but our generosity or goodwill shouldn't be limited to one day a year.
Handing over a few presents puts a smile on the faces of those receiving them but ever wondered what it is like to create widespread joy?
"How can I do that, you ask?"
It doesn't involve spending money, heck it can be fun, you meet different people and you get a lasting buzz that doesn't involve caffeine or anything stronger.
I grew up in a family where putting back or helping out was expected. My mum was on school fundraising committees that still catch up monthly for lunch even though their involvement was more than 40 years ago. My dad would drive team buses.
I've helped on sporting committees, school council, boards and community groups wanting to help others. I've also held coaching roles, team management duties. The list goes on. All have been voluntary, no payment needed, because volunteering is fun and rewarding.
This week I caught up with Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry and president Richard Parkinson ahead of what is a massive January for the club. They're excited to bring competitors and fans from across the nation to Warrnambool for sprintcar racing's two biggest shows of the year on consecutive weekends, the classic and national title. The city will be pumping as millions is pumped into our economy.
But they have a major problem. They desperately need volunteers. In the past, other sporting or community groups have tendered to provide volunteers to run canteens, oversee parking and clean up the venue in exchange for cash that goes back to their own sports or clubs. It's a perfect win-win. A volunteer club gets help from volunteers whose own organisations receive a return. That's what communities are all about - helping each other.
But the clubs or groups who used to supply people are now running short of their own volunteers so Premier has been left without groups willing to tender. The speedway has advertised extensively, reached out to friends of friends but still it needs help.
Sadly it's a combination of several factors. More people are working to make ends meet as cost of living pressures rise, our lives are generally busier than those of older generations because we are spoilt for choice when it comes to recreation, leisure and pursuits outside family and work commitments. But are we becoming too self-centred? Are you sure you don't have a spare hour or two once a week or month?
There's something special about working with others to achieve a common goal and I worry too many people think 'they don't need me, they've got plenty of helpers'. Even worse, people think they have nothing to offer.
Everyone has something to offer. And there are groups like Premier Speedway out there and people like Jess and Kath Billings, pictured above, who would welcome you with open arms.
Go on, give it a go.
Until next week,
Greg Best
Editor, The Standard
