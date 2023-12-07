WRAD Health chairperson honoured for 25 years of service at AGM

WRAD Health's chairperson Helen Taylor has been recognised for her 25-year commitment to the organisation.
During Thursday night's AGM, committee secretary Robert Coffey presented Helen with a framed certificate to recognise her milestone.
"Helen has given 25 years of outstanding service and dedication," Mr Coffey said.
"Helen was hand picked by John McGrath to join the board and, along with Glenys Phillpot, has provided an important bridge between the first 13 years of the organisation and the newer committee members.
"It speaks volumes for WRAD to have her continuity of compassion and leadership.
"WRAD works very hard at doing the best it can and by and large it succeeds and a lot of that is due to the guidance of Helen."
Ms Taylor has been a member of the committee of management while WRAD has been based at Timor Street, Fairy Street and now Merri Street.
She has been chairperson since 2006.
"We are lucky to be on a committee when she does so much work and provides such excellent leadership," Mr Coffey said.
Ms Taylor said it had been an honour to be involved with WRAD Health.
"From humble beginnings in Timor Street, we have grown into a health centre in Merri Street which provides a large range of health services to our community," she said.
"I hope that we will be able to establish the Lookout Residential Rehabilitation Centre in Warrnambool in the near future to provide the missing piece in addiction treatment in south-west Victoria."
Ms Taylor said the past financial year had been a busy one for WRAD.
She paid tribute to Geoff Soma, who retired as chief executive officer in June.
"Geoff has been at the front of WRAD Health for more than 20 years and during that time introduced many holistic and meaningful strategies to improve our clients' health," Ms Taylor said.
"We say thank you to Geoff and wish him well in his much deserved retirement."
Ms Taylor also thanked Mark Powell, who had stepped in as acting chief executive officer.
She said WRAD Health had continued to lobbying for funding for The Lookout.
"Our Lookout steering committee, chaired by Glenys Philpot, has continued to connect and communicate with the Victorian Health Department, local MPS and other community groups keen to see The Lookout built and operational," Ms Taylor said.
