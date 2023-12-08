Teen girl says family violence in the home leads to 'stress and worry'

A teen girl told police the family violence she witnesses at home makes her feel "stress and worry".
The 15-year-old spoke to Warrnambool police after a series of violent incidents involving her mother and her then partner.
The mother was punched to the head and torso and choked by the 42-year-old male offender, who cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim.
Figures from the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) show the number of family violence incidents with a child recorded as present has increased by 33 percent in the past five years.
The CSA found three out of four children exposed to family violence had a future interaction with the justice system within five years as either victims or perpetrators.
The offender pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts of unlawful assaults, persistently breaching a family violence intervention order and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime.
The latter charge relates to a 2013 Holden Colorado utility stolen during a burglary and theft at the Terang Racing Club in July 2023.
The car was found at the man's house but it was not alleged he was involved in the burglary.
The man was remanded in custody on August 5.
At the time of his guilty plea he had served 115 days in custody which his lawyer Michelle Lothian and magistrate Simon Guthrie agreed was not a sufficient sentence.
The court heard the man had a significant criminal history which Ms Lothian submitted would make it difficult to get parole.
On Friday, December 8, the man was jailed for 10 months.
He will be released on an 18-month community correction order with 146 hours of unpaid work, as well as treatment and rehabilitation for substance abuse.
It is the fifth correction order for the man who breached the first four.
The court heard the man was deemed a high risk of re-offending and did not agree with the summary of events he had pleaded guilty to.
He told the Office of Corrections he had a different version but was "prepared to cop it".
The magistrate said he found that concerning.
"There is no doubt you are a violent man and probably controlling," Mr Guthrie said.
"You are not un-intelligent and I question whether you are remorseful for your domestic violence."
Mr Guthrie said he did not have a victim impact station but it was "not difficult to imagine the impact".
Upon his release from jail the man will be under the supervision of Corrections and prohibited from attending the Corangamite township where the offending occurred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.