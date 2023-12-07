Spat erupts between Prime Minister and Tehan over attendance at Jericho Cup

A war of words between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Member for Wannon Dan Tehan erupted in parliament on Thursday.
Mr Tehan has repeatedly called for answers on what the federal government is doing over the release of detainees from immigration detention who had committed serious criminal offences.
On Thursday, Mr Tehan called for Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles to be sacked.
A general warning was issued after members were interjecting and commenting about Mr Tehan's statement.
Mr Albanese said the federal government was doing all it could to rectify the decision made by the High Court.
"This is something that we inherited from a decision that overturned a 20-year-old decision under the Howard government, not under a Labor government," Mr Albanese said.
"One of the things that happened on Sunday, as we said very clearly, was that we offered a briefing to the opposition on the legal advice. Did they get it on Sunday? Did they do it on Monday? Did they look at the legal advice on Tuesday? Did they look at the legal advice on Wednesday? Did they look at the legal advice on Thursday? No."
Mr Albanese accused the opposition of playing politics.
"The Member for Wannon was busy off at the races - the Jericho Cup - so he wasn't available; Senator Paterson, the shadow minister for home affairs, is too busy off at Harvard doing a course; Senator Cash wasn't able to find time in between Sky interviews; and the Leader of the Opposition has not made himself available either," he said.
Mr Tehan later hit back at this claim.
He said he believed he had been "most egregiously" misrepresented.
"During question time, the Prime Minister said that I wasn't available for a legal briefing because I was at the Jericho Cup - a commemorative race meeting which honours those who have fallen in the service of duty during the First World War, including the Charge of the Light Brigade - and he said that I was playing politics," Mr Tehan said.
He was told by Speaker of the house Milton Dick that he had confirmed he was at the races, which was what Mr Albanese had said.
"Well, you've confirmed what the Prime Minister said was true, so you need to claim what the misrepresentation was," Mr Dick said.
Mr Tehan said the offer of a briefing had been made on Sunday night - after the races.
Mr Albanese said several offers of a briefing on the issue had been made.
"The offers were made - and I go to the member for Wannon's statement - on Sunday night, Monday at 8 am, Monday at 4 pm and ever since," he said.
"It is now Thursday, at 20 to four, and at no stage has the opposition taken up the opportunity of receiving access to the legal advice."
