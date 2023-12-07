Driven taken to hospital with neck pain after single-vehicle rollover

UPDATED, Friday, 10.14am:
Police suspect a 36-year-old Armstrong Creek man had a micro-sleep before crashing and rolling his black ute on the Cobden-Stonyford Road.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Dave McDonald attended the crash scene after emergency services were contacted at 6.15am Friday, December 8.
He said the driver woke up to find he was heading off the side of the road while heading west towards Cobden.
The driver then over-corrected and his Mitsubishi utility rolled, suffering extensive damage.
The incident happened at the eastern end of the Cobden-Stoneyford Road.
Sergeant McDonald said the driver was walking around the crash scene when police arrived, but he was suffering neck pain.
"He was up and about, walking around and had suffered non-life-threatening injuries," he said.
"He was pretty lucky.
"We would take this opportunity to warn all drivers to make sure they are not fatigued when driving.
"If you are tired, then stop, rest and then continue your journey."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident at 6.45am.
"A man believed to be in his 20s was treated for neck pain and taken to Colac Area Health in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said two units responded to the incident at 6.16am.
"The smoking car was a result of an accident," the spokeswoman said.
She said the incident was marked as safe at 8.08am.
Earlier: The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision along the Cobden-Stonyford Road has been taken to hospital.
The crash happened at 6.16am on Friday morning, December 8.
Emergency services responded and the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported via ambulance to the Colac Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
