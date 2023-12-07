Woman already on bail charged with stealing bottle of $44 vodka

A Port Fairy woman will appear in court on Friday, December 8, charged with a range of minor offences.
On Monday the 32-year-old woman entered the Port Fairy IGA supermarket with three associates.
They selected various items while shopping.
The woman went to the liquor section where she selected a bottle of vodka worth $44, put it under her arm and walked out without making an attempt to pay.
She had been released on bail on December 1 in relation to a number of briefs of evidence.
Those briefs included charges of unlawful assault, causing criminal damage, breaching court orders and a number of counts of breaching bail.
She was bailed to appear in court on Friday, December 8, so it's expected all her criminal matters may be finalised today.
Otherwise she is expected to apply for bail - again.
