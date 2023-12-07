'She taught adults to read': Sculpture pays tribute to inspiring woman

The late Isobel Jones taught adults in Warrnambool to read and has now been remembered with a memorial sculpture at the city's library.
Heather B Swann, who created the artwork, said when the idea was floated that something was going to be made in honour of Isobel in the children's garden she thought: "How absolutely perfect".
"I thought I'd like to be in the same sentence as Isobel Jones because she was wonderful and humble," she said. "She was just such an incredibly inspiring and generous woman."
Isobel was trained as a kindergarten teacher but when she had children of her own she taught adults to read.
Her daughter Susan Jones said she assumed Isobel did that through TAFE which is now home to the city's new library.
"It was the most extraordinary thing for her because she talked to us about literacy and the whole hidden ways people are affected and their own families don't even know that they're unable to read," she said.
"It was quite a remarkable thing for her to get involved in which she spoke about a lot.
"She was a huge reader. Loved poetry and was in a book clubs."
When the city's new library building was opened - which the Jones foundations contributed to - Susan said they decided they also wanted to create something that would be treasured by children.
"Heather did come up with the most perfect concept," she said.
The bronze stools were created so children could sit and read a book.
Swann recalled the hours she would spend with Isobel on her visits to Port Fairy before she passed away in 2011.
"We'd talk about art and fashion and fiddly fingers and sewing and haberdashery and all the things that I'm fascinated by," Swann said.
"We both had fiddly fingers. Obviously she was from a big sewing family.
"She sewed all the clothes for her children and did all the mending. But she was very stylish as well with Fletcher Jones clothes."
Isobel was married to Sir Fletcher Jones' son David.
The $28,000 sculpture is a gift to the Warrnambool community from The Fletcher Jones Family Foundations.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the sculpture was a lovely gesture and a pertinent acknowledgement of the wonderful and generous Fletcher Jones Foundations.
"The Fletcher Jones Foundations do so many things and don't stand there for a pat on the back for it. They do it very quietly," she said.
"Isobel Jones was a special lady in our community."
Cr Jellie told the council meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023 the arrival of the sculpture was "beautiful and heartwarming".
Cr Richard Ziegeler said Fletcher Jones continued to contribute to our community - even posthumously.
"That's just a wonderful tribute to his ongoing contribution to our town," he said.
Mayor Ben Blain said it was amazing to see the legacy of Fletcher Jones still having an impact in our city.
