Sisters stoked to learn from top netball coaches in talent academy

Two sisters who play at opposite ends of the netball court are excited to hone their skills through a pathway program.
Olivia and Paige Lenehan are among 14 south-west netballers named in Netball Victoria's western talent academy for 2024.
For Olivia, 15, it's her second year in the academy, while younger sister Paige, 14, was excited to earn selection for the first time.
"It's a really good experience to learn from high-level coaches," Olivia said of the program. "It's good to learn different game styles that you can bring back and use in your own teams locally."
Netball is in the siblings' blood, with mum Sara Quinn and older sister Chelsea both accomplished netball player-coaches in their own right.
Paige has followed in her mum's footsteps as a defender, while Olivia plays attack like Chelsea and relishes the knowledge her family members can provide.
"I want to play where Chelsea's at (VNL), she's very determined on helping me get there," Olivia said.
Paige highlighted Olivia's speed and shooting accuracy as a goalie as a strength, while Olivia praised her sister's game IQ.
"If a player's holding she knows how to get around the body well or if they're beating her on the line she knows to drop back and keep the space - she's very aware of what's happening on court," she said.
The sisters won a 15 and under premiership together at Warrnambool and District league club Old Collegians in 2023.
"It's not very often you get to win a premiership with a family member, so it's definitely something to remember," Olivia said.
The pair will be at different clubs in 2024, with Paige lining up for Old Collegians while Olivia has joined Hampden league club North Warrnambool Eagles' 17 and under side.
"I know a few of the girls there and they're offering me bigger opportunities," she said.
Rosie Bowman, Koroit; Indiana Cameron, Camperdown; Addison Conheady, North Warrnambool Eagles; Saskia Gould, Hamilton Kangaroos; Olivia Lenehan, North Warrnambool Eagles; Paige Lenehan, Old Collegians; Isabella McDowall, North Warrnambool Eagles; Ruby McKinley, Old Collegians; Hannah O'Keefe, Koroit; Indigo Sewell, Koroit; Elsie Sinnott, Camperdown; Piper Stephens, Camperdown; Imogen Thomas, Cavendish; Saylah Veale, South Warrnambool.
