Up in lights: South-west trio nominate for AFLW draft selection

Three footballers with south-west links have nominated for the upcoming AFL Women's draft which will be held on Monday, December 18.
In total, 569 players from across Australia will be hoping to have their name called by AFLW clubs after nominating for the draft, with a strong host of footballers willing to be drafted to any corner of the country.
The AFLW allows players to nominate a particular state or nominate in the national pool.
Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch, 18, who co-captained the GWV Rebels' girls team this season and represented Vic Country at the under 18 AFLW National Championships, is one to watch on the night.
The explosive south-west speedster is expected to be taken in the first round of the draft after a strong end to the season and has nominated to be drafted anywhere in the country.
Rentsch finished third in the Rebels' best and fairest this season, averaging 15.6 disposals and 5.8 tackles.
Jordan Mifsud has also nominated after a standout season for the Box Hill Hawks, where she won the Lambert-Pearce Medal as VFLW best and fairest in a three-way tie.
The 27-year-old is the daughter of Koroit and Hampden league legend Jason, who won the Maskell Medal in 1997 and led the Saints as a playing-coach to their first senior flag in three decades in 2003 with a best-on-ground eight goals in the grand final.
Mifsud, who averaged 19 possessions and 10.4 tackles a match in her state league season for the Hawks in 2023, lived in Warrnambool until she was 10 and now resides permanently in Melbourne.
South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel has also put her name forward after playing the VFLW season with Geelong.
The midfielder played seven matches for the Cats in 2023 and returned to the Roosters late in the season where she played in the Western Victoria Female league grand final loss against Hamilton Kangaroos.
