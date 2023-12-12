Man feels 'foreign' sense of freedom after mother jailed for sex crimes

A man sexually assaulted by his Hamilton mother says it's "surreal" knowing she's been jailed decades after the abuse occurred.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Carole Shaw, 65, pleaded guilty in Melbourne County Court to three counts of wilfully committing an indecent act with a child under 16 and in late November 2023 was jailed for 22 months, of which 16 were suspended.
The woman, who suffers chronic health issues, will serve six months in custody.
Her sons Ben and Matt Algar have granted The Standard permission to identify them as victims of their mother's sexual abuse.
The court previously heard one charge related to a single incident in 1998 when the woman commented on how "grown up" Ben was before briefly touching his genitals in a bath. He was 14.
The remaining charges relate to both her sons and involve multiple incidents of her requesting massages that became increasingly sexual and at times saw her light candles and being undressed.
The offending did not stop until about 2006.
Ben said while at first he thought the sentence was a "little lenient", he understood the judge had a lot to consider.
"I couldn't imagine it being an easy task, being faced with something as complicated as he was," he told The Standard.
"Six months was a good result and she won't have an easy run through the system with the disruption to her (medical) care. I hope she will get the help that she requires mentally while she is there."
Ben said he was pleased the judge had recognised the woman had showed no remorse and her guilty plea had utilitarian value because it spared the victims from giving evidence in a trial.
"That was really great to hear," he said.
"Then they escorted her out of there. It was all very surreal."
Ben said the court proceedings had been hanging over his head for four years and to see it finally come to an end was "pretty remarkable".
"This is an entire book that has just been finished and now it's an opportunity to move into the next phase of life," he said.
"Throughout the entire time I've been married it's always just been there to the side. It is quite a relief and I am glad that it's finished and it's all over.
"The peace of mind knowing she is locked away and my nephews are safe is awesome. I am generally happy and haven't felt this relaxed in a very long time."
Ben said he couldn't recall a moment in his adult life where he wasn't concerned about something.
"This feeling now is really foreign," he said.
"I am glad that I went through this because although it was difficult and really challenging to the point of needing to be hospitalised, the peace of mind is totally worth it."
He previously told The Standard of the importance of men hearing "we can and will be believed if we come forward with sexual abuse".
"One of the fears I had is I wouldn't be believed but that was very, very far from the truth," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.