Letters: 'Care more about homeless, less about art gallery'

I am writing to voice my opinion on the art gallery fiasco. We have one why would we spend that amount of money to build another?
Since moving to Warrnambool our yearly rates have quadrupled. Where is the justification in that. Recently my husband and I went to attend the art gallery to see the Lisa Gorman exhibition but we were asked to pay $18 each to enter, as pensioners we had to give it a miss. So we went to view the free exhibition which was showing at the same time, it was an absolute disgrace. Porno rubbish.
There was a couple with their three children there at the same time. How could they explain it to them? We won't be going back there again. No matter who sits on the council they never listen to the public, look at the pedestrian crossings in the main street, what a joke.
Unless the public stick together things won't change.
Ann Donald, Warrnambool
Warrnambool City Council is planning a new art gallery for $52.5 million.
Appalling, when we consider that with so many people homeless in our town, why are they not making 'our people' the priority, and use that money instead to build units/flats etc, for those who are right now living their lives literally 'on the streets'?
What makes it even worse, is the fact that our 'caring council' does not even allow those who have nowhere else to go, to stay for any length of time at their council-owned caravan parks, taking away the homeless' only option.
With $52.5 million, the council could buy second-hand caravans to rent out at an affordable amount and allot more permanent places to stay.
Or they simply could create a 'new park', with the required facilities and management, allowing people to live with some sense of dignity.
While I appreciate it is not a perfect solution, if the council members feel I am overstating the gravity of this situation, I would suggest they each attempt to sleep on the street for a few nights, wandering through the city looking for shelter and warmth, with no equipment to cook food, nor a toilet or shower readily available, and consider then if they continue to find homelessness acceptable and do nothing about it.
Please, Warrnambool council as well as the general population, can we begin to look after our 'own', before spending our hard earned our rates, on another art gallery?
Sandra Laird, Dennington
Was Jack Daffy Warrnambool's greatest citizen? It's a question worth asking as the city mourns his death and reflects on his remarkable contribution to our collective wellbeing.
Jack was a giant of civic and community life throughout most of his 90 years and to varying degrees we were all carried on his shoulders.
Consider his voluntary contributions to: Warrnambool City Council 1968-84 (mayor 1973-75), 1993-94, 2002-08, Yalundah Day Training Centre 1975-88, Warrnambool Development School 1990-97, Justice of the Peace 1978-2016, bail justice 1990-2002, probation officer 1964-76, Warrnambool Cemetery Trust 1976-2012, St Vincent De Paul Society 1966-2023, Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club 1968-81, Warrnambool Showgrounds committee representative 1976-81, South West Credit Union 1986-2002, Warrnambool Foreshore Trust, regional tourist authority, Heatherlie Homes, Warrnambool Little Athletics Centre and Warrnambool Road Race Committee. All while raising nine children with his late wife Margaret and working full time to support his family.
As his son Gerard noted while delivering the eulogy at Jack's funeral on Thursday, the roles of Justice of the Peace and probation officer meant Jack's services were regularly called on late at night or in the early hours of the morning. His giving nature and willingness to help also meant there were regular knocks on the door of his Merri Street home from those in need. Then there were the benefits to Warrnambool citizens of casual encounters with Jack and his engaging persona. After pleasantries were exchanged the conversation would quickly zero in on whatever the issue of the day was in Warrnambool. Jack's ability to cut through with common-sense solutions quickly gave the listener an insight into his success as a community representative and leader. He wanted the best outcomes for our city and was willing to contribute on so many fronts to achieve them.
What a body of work. What a legacy. Please support calls for the establishment of a permanent public memorial. We should recognise and celebrate Jack's selfless contribution to Warrnambool but also be inspired by his example. What can we do to lift up each other?
Peter Fletcher Warrnambool
I thank you for publishing my previous letter about the need for free camping in Warrnambool, December 1, 2023. I have since then been contacted by numerous people who have suggested the old trotting track in South Warrnambool. It is underutilised and has been on numerous occasions vandalised and torn up by hoon drivers. If people were there it might deter such activities. I have been told the amenities block is still there.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
The organisation Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (FSANZ) recently asked members of the public to complete a questionnaire and let it know their opinion of the role played by FSANZ. My summary of important issues relevant to safe food production is as follows.
Each day Australians eat food and drink water that are polluted with pesticides and herbicides, many of which have been banned overseas. FSANZ has not taken steps to prevent the chemical and heavy metal pollution of soils, water, and foods relied on by Australians.
Glyphosate/Roundup formulations are banned in some countries because it causes lymphoma in some users. FSANZ has not taken steps to ban its use. FSANZ has not publicised that genetically engineered foods were changed in order grow despite applications of Roundup. Farmers even used it as a pre-harvest desiccant. Only recently were farmers informed that they should avoid Glyphosate as a dessicant because of the risk to the public and themselves. Within my lifetime the incidence of various cancers has risen exponentially and now stands at one in every two people.
Apart from being health risks for people, farm chemicals (and artificial fertilisers) destroy the soil organisms that feed food plants with trace elements necessary for nutrition and for continued soil fertility. Declining soil fertility and the complete loss of fertile soils within the next 50 years is yet another issue that has been neglected by FSANZ. We need a more pro-active organisation to protect food safety.
Gillian Blair, Warrnambool
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.