The Standard
Home/Photos and Video

Letters: 'Care more about homeless, less about art gallery'

Updated December 8 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should Warrnambool's art gallery be replaced with a new one at an estimated cost of $52.5m?
Should Warrnambool's art gallery be replaced with a new one at an estimated cost of $52.5m?

'Why spend millions on a gallery?'

I am writing to voice my opinion on the art gallery fiasco. We have one why would we spend that amount of money to build another?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.