Letters: 'Care more about homeless, less about art gallery'

As his son Gerard noted while delivering the eulogy at Jack's funeral on Thursday, the roles of Justice of the Peace and probation officer meant Jack's services were regularly called on late at night or in the early hours of the morning. His giving nature and willingness to help also meant there were regular knocks on the door of his Merri Street home from those in need. Then there were the benefits to Warrnambool citizens of casual encounters with Jack and his engaging persona. After pleasantries were exchanged the conversation would quickly zero in on whatever the issue of the day was in Warrnambool. Jack's ability to cut through with common-sense solutions quickly gave the listener an insight into his success as a community representative and leader. He wanted the best outcomes for our city and was willing to contribute on so many fronts to achieve them.