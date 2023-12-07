Like father, like son: Champion rower inherits love of water from boat-builder dad

His dad was a boat builder to the stars, so it's no wonder Warrnambool's Aaron Skinner loves the water - whether that's swimming, rowing or surfing.
Aaron has been Victorian champion nine times, Australian champion three times and this year won gold at the Virtus Global Games held in France.
In fact he came home with five medals - a gold, three silver and a bronze, his mum Serina said.
"It's like the Olympic Games for athletes with an intellectual disability," she said.
Aaron was diagnosed with non-verbal autism and intellectual disability when he was about three.
"I never thought he'd be able to swim. Never thought he'd be able to dive into a swimming pool. Never thought he'd be able to tie his shoe laces or ride a bike but he's done all those things," Serina said.
"It takes him longer but he is determined."
She said Aaron was initially terrified of the water but now he loves it.
Aaron's love of water was perhaps inherited from his dad David who has always liked boats, even building his own canoe when he was a youngster and later a 42-foot yacht.
He built a boat for Pete Townsend of The Who and even worked on the flying car for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang movie when he lived in England.
David put his carpentry skills to work at their own home, building a granny flat above the garage so Aaron, 31, can learn to live independently - something he has been doing since mid-year with the help of his support workers.
Aaron loves routine, Serina said, and taking the bus to his job at Tasty Plate and also works at E-Waste.
Every day he trains for his rowing - something he has been doing for about 20 years.
David has helped him refine his swimming skills by using bone conduction headphones which allows him to give Aaron instructions when he is in the pool.
"David persevered with it to get him into a sport otherwise he would play video games all the time," Serina said. "He loves playing those and he's pretty good at it," David said.
Aaron - who also broke two Australian and two world records for indoor rowing - has signed up to compete at the next state and national rowing championships in March.
