The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Like father, like son: Champion rower inherits love of water from boat-builder dad

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
December 8 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Skinner is a champion rower but probably inherited his love of water from his boat-builder dad. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Aaron Skinner is a champion rower but probably inherited his love of water from his boat-builder dad. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

His dad was a boat builder to the stars, so it's no wonder Warrnambool's Aaron Skinner loves the water - whether that's swimming, rowing or surfing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.