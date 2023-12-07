Former Rooster on lookout for AFLW lifeline after delisting

South Warrnambool export Renee Saulitis has been delisted by St Kilda after four seasons.
The 21-year-old was one of five Saints players informed they would not be offered a contract for the 2024 AFL Women's season.
However, Saulitis can sign with another club during the AFLW sign and trade period which started Thursday, December 7 and runs until Thursday, December 14, while the VFL competition is another avenue that could offer a pathway back into the AFLW.
Saulitis finishes at at the Moorabbin-based club with 10 games to her name, after being drafted with pick 34 in the 2020 AFLW draft.
The small forward-turned-defender made a round one debut in 2021 before playing nine games across her first two seasons.
However an ACL rupture on the eve of season seven (August 2022) sidelined Saulitis for 12 months before she made her return for St Kilda in round three of the 2023 season in what was her only appearance of the year.
St Kilda women's football manager Tessie McManus thanked Saulitis and the other delisted players for their contributions to the club.
"All have had an impact on the club and their teammates both on and off the field," she said.
"They will always be welcome back at the club in the many years to come."
The Nick Dal Santo-coached Saints fell just short of a maiden finals appearance in 2023, finishing ninth behind eighth-placed Sydney solely on percentage.
