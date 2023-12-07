Information is power: Duo helping to make data accessible thanks to $5000 grant

Working with some of the world's biggest data brokers made Ian Tebbutt realise the power of information.
He also realised while there was a lot publicly available data, not a lot of people knew how to access it.
This prompted Mr Tebbutt and Jon Wright, to come up with the concept of a website - Citizen Data.
The two were recipients of $5000 from the Fletcher Jones Family Foundations as part of the Warrnambool City Council's Ideas Place Pitch Night.
"Citizen Data comes from a place deep in my heart," Mr Tebbutt said
"I've always found data and information fascinating, luckily for me that has also led to a great career working some of the worlds biggest data brokers like Experian, Dun and Bradstreet and I even calculated the TV ratings for a while.
"Through all of these different companies it was clear that if you had money, you could buy data and information and that helped you with your business growth or simply 'understanding what's going on in the world'.
"Data and information are the basis of understanding and knowledge, so there's power in being able to access and understand it."
Mr Tebbutt said the Citizen Data website would make public information more accessible.
"There is lots of open, publicly available data, things like the Census from the ABS, but to make sense of it you need to be a data professional," he said.
"The data is free, but the barrier to using it is high.
"We like to think that Citizen Data is making this knowledge available for the masses.
"It's a form of data democratisation, removing barriers that prevent people getting the same understanding as big business and governments."
Mr Tebbutt said the website would be simple to use.
"If you can use (Microsoft) office, then you can use Citizen Data," he said.
Mr Tebbutt said the two were in the process of setting up the website.
He said the $5000 from the Ideas Place had been a great help.
"The support from Warrnambool Council has been excellent," Mr Tebbutt said.
'The Ideas Place course was a great place to learn and share with other new businesses in the area.
"Without the council's support we wouldn't be able to build out the underlying technology that is the engine room of Citizen Data."
Applications for the Ideas Place Boot Camp, which will culminate in a Pitch Night in March, are now open.
Through the process, aspiring entrepreneurs will have the chance to pitch for a share in $23,000 in seed funding.
A judging panel will select the winners and runners-up who will share in $18,000 in funding thanks to LaunchVic, while the Fletcher Jones Family Foundations will provide up to an additional $5000 to the idea with the best potential for a positive social impact.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.