The Standard
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Information is power: Duo helping to make data accessible thanks to $5000 grant

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 7 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Tebbutt and Jon Wright are developing a website - Citizen Data. Picture supplied
Ian Tebbutt and Jon Wright are developing a website - Citizen Data. Picture supplied

Working with some of the world's biggest data brokers made Ian Tebbutt realise the power of information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.