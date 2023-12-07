Driver ploughs into flock of sheep, 13 dead

A Melbourne driver in her early 20s will be interviewed by police after ploughing into a flock of sheep, killing nine and causing another four to be euthanized.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Foxhow Road north-west of Camperdown, about 4.30pm Wednesday, December 6.
The driver of a dark coloured MG passed a stock on the road sign, did not slow down and ploughed into the flock.
Nine were killed and another four had to be put down.
The driver continued on without breaking.
The owner of the sheep chased down the driver and obtained her registration plate details which were provided to police.
There were no signs of braking, or skid marks, the driver did not exchange details and she is yet to be formally interviewed by police.
The police spokeswoman said the MG received significant front-end and panel damage.
The sheep are valued at about $2500.
It's expected the driver will be charged on summons with charges which may include careless driving and police are also expected to include a compensation order for the value of the sheep.
