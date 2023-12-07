The Standard
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver ploughs into flock of sheep, 13 dead

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver ploughs into flock of sheep, 13 dead
Driver ploughs into flock of sheep, 13 dead

A Melbourne driver in her early 20s will be interviewed by police after ploughing into a flock of sheep, killing nine and causing another four to be euthanized.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.