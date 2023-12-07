Justices of the Peace extended signing hours at Warrnambool station

Justices of the Peace have extended their hours at Warrnambool's signing station.
Longtime volunteer Bernie Reed said the service, which has signed 77,000 documents in the 17 years it has been at Warrnambool police station, is now open an additional two hours a week.
The centre operates between noon and 2pm Monday to Friday.
Those hours have now been extended with JPs also signing between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday and Thursdays.
Mr Reed said the number of JPs had recently increased to 23 with up to 90 documents signed each week.
JPs have the power to sign about 300 different types of documents, including anything from power of attorney and divorce to working with children's checks.
