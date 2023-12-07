WRAD Health records $238k surplus as demand for services increase

WRAD Health recorded a 27.5 per cent increase in gross income in the 2022-23 financial year.
The result, which was largely achieved through the introduction of an after hours clinic and pharmacotherapy clinics in Portland and Hamilton, was revealed at the organisation's annual general meeting on Thursday night.
WRAD Health treasurer Scott Dickie said total income increased by $744,575 to $5,573,709.
Total expenditure increased by $745,454 to $5,335,696.
"WRAD Health maintained a healthy financial position for the year," Mr Dickie said.
A surplus of $238,012 was achieved, which was slightly less than the $238,710 surplus the previous financial year.
"The total increase in expenditure mainly reflected office expenses increasing by $79,017, employee expenses increasing by $705,948 and GSC Consortium (sub-contractor expenses) increasing by $5649," Mr Dickie said.
WRAD Health staff member Chris Kendall said the after hours medical clinic proved popular.
"Operating from 6pm to 8.30pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the medical component was kept extremely busy," Mr Kendall said.
The organisation's Sliding Doors program, which provides as rehabilitation-focused recovery program, recorded a 274 per cent increase in clients from the previous year.
"A number of clients were successful in their recovery and went on to achieve more goals in their lives," Mr Kendall said.
Geoff Soma, who retired as chief executive officer in June, said the organisation continued to lobby for The Lookout Residential Rehabilitation Centre in 2023.
"The Lookout project will fill an important gap in treatment services for clients with significant misuse issues," Mr Soma said.
"There has been a swell of local community support as well as well as from Warrnambool City Council and local politicians to get this project funded.
"I thank everyone who has supported this project to date and look forward to the centre being built."
The late Ruby Hunter, partner of the late Archie Roach, was also announced as WRAD Health's latest patron.
Mr Soma said Ms Hunter was a glowing example of what could be achieved through soul searching, grit and determination and love for her people and family.
"We celebrate her wonderful life and it pleasing that Archie and Ruby's names will be embedded in WRAD Health's rich history, alongside Paul Jennings," he said.
Mr Soma said Ms Hunter was part of the Stolen Generation and experienced many traumas.
Her early teens were affected by substance misuse, homelessness and chaotic and painful memories, he said.
"Ruby Hunter rose above significant adversity and stood tall in her support for Aboriginal women, music and the arts," Mr Soma said.
"She was a strong role model for young people suffering from issues related to substance misuse."
