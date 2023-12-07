Doing what's right takes courage and it isn't always about money

French artist Henri Matisse once said creativity takes courage.
Warrnambool City Council must now know why after a bruising week.
It publicly released a business case for a new art gallery beside the Civic Green which would cost $52.5m but probably more. It also released a draft aquatic facility strategy which listed options to either revamp the city's existing, ageing AquaZone or build a new facility on a greenfield site at the estimated cost of $80.5m.
An hour or so after voting to seek feedback on the ideas, councillors faced some hostile questions as they tried to explain their creative solution to the city's worker housing strategy - an estate of relocatable houses at Dennington.
Feedback on the pool and gallery was swift and brutal on social media. Why do we need new ones, why spend that amount, lower rates, fix the potholes, help the homeless (not council's responsibility) were some of the reactions.
Let's start with the aquatic strategy. Ever since AquaZone opened more than 20 years ago, there have been cries it's inadequate. The report agrees. The outdoor pool is beyond its life span, it costs a bomb to repair and operate each season and leaking water comes with its own costs and associated problems. By modern standards, it lacks indoor play options (waterslides), spa, hydrotherapy pool, steam room, seating. It's almost unusable for competitions.
The strategy is what we have been waiting for - justification for better facilities.
The art gallery business case, on the back of the doomed business case into relocating the facility to Cannon Hill, lays out the economic benefits to the city and region if the facility is upgraded or a new one constructed. Tourism to Bendigo boomed last year when its gallery hosted the Elvis Presley exhibition. Done right, Warrnambool could host such exhibitions.
We shouldn't criticise the council for trying, exploring options. We want the council to be proactive, looking to improve the city and facilities, not just for residents but tourists. We need big picture thinking or additions. How did Lake Pertobe come to exist?
The council is damned if it doesn't look at advancing the city and damned if it does.
Without business cases or strategic plans, no public project could ever receive funding, let alone be built.
The council wants debate, it wants feedback on the ideas.
The problem here is timing. Residents are coming from a place of tough economic times, an unprecedented year of interest rate rises for a generation and soaring costs of living, when they argue the price tags are too expensive. They're tightening their purse strings and so too should the council and governments.
But what happens when the outdoor pool can't be opened any more because its unsafe? 'Why didn't the council do something before it got to this stage?
You have to think ahead. It takes years to develop feasibility studies, reach agreement on a project's scope, draw up plans, seek funding, quotes and then construct. We all know prices aren't coming down, the longer we wait, the higher the cost and the greater the likelihood projects like these will be too far out of reach.
Both have merit.
But have your say. Maybe you want them but only if the council can afford them without piling financial pressure on residents. That's a challenge for any budget but that's why we elected councillors - to do what's right for Warrnambool and us.
