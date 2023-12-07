Doing what's right takes courage and it isn't always about money

Let's start with the aquatic strategy. Ever since AquaZone opened more than 20 years ago, there have been cries it's inadequate. The report agrees. The outdoor pool is beyond its life span, it costs a bomb to repair and operate each season and leaking water comes with its own costs and associated problems. By modern standards, it lacks indoor play options (waterslides), spa, hydrotherapy pool, steam room, seating. It's almost unusable for competitions.