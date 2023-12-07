Football recruit striving to be 'the best I can' in 2024

Ben Harvey is determined to realise his potential at Old Collegians in 2024.
The Warriors recruit was one of several new faces training at Davidson Oval on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, as the club looks to rebound from a winless Warrnambool and District league season.
The half-back/midfielder joins from his boyhood club Koroit where he reached an elimination final in the Hampden league reserves this year.
He hasn't played a full season of football since 2019 because of the pandemic and a gap year teaching in the United Kingdom which delayed his start to the 2023 campaign until round five.
He acknowledged he "needed a change" and was ready to get the best out of himself in his new environment.
"Last year I joined (Koroit) halfway through the season. I'd just moved back from the UK so I wasn't focused on footy, I was just getting things back on track but now this season I want to get fit and play probably my best footy," he told The Standard.
"This year I'm pushing myself to be the best I can."
The Warriors have been active this off-season, signing accomplished Hampden league player Joe McKinnon (North Warrnambool Eagles) as a playing co-coach to partner with non-playing mentor Ben van de Camp.
The club has also added Harvey's Saints teammates Leigh Edwards and Tanah Anderton.
Harvey is targeting team success with the Warriors and is bullish about the side's future despite its disappointing 2023 campaign.
"Coming from a pretty rough season last year I want to be a part of something and build something with the boys," he said.
"If we can start racking up a few wins on the board and attract some more people, there's a pretty good core, they're going somewhere. There's definitely something there."
Harvey, a plumber, is hoping to improve his fitness and foot skills in order to elevate his game.
"I pride myself on my run as a player so I want to build on that," he said.
"Otherwise just foot skills (I want to improve). Every footy player wants to be a better kick of the footy."
