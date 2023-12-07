The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Football recruit striving to be 'the best I can' in 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 7 2023 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harvey is looking forward to playing with Old Collegians in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ben Harvey is looking forward to playing with Old Collegians in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

Ben Harvey is determined to realise his potential at Old Collegians in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.