Giving back: 'I will return to city which changed our lives as a doctor'

Vanisre Manikam plans to give back to the community which helped her family avoid deportation.
The 19-year-old will begin a Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine at Monash University's Gippsland campus in 2024.
It's a dream come true for Ms Manikam.
"I would not have had this opportunity if we weren't here," she said.
"If we had to go to my home country, I wouldn't have even considered becoming a doctor."
Rajasegaran Manikam, his wife Premawathy Balasupramaniam and children Vanisre and Vela moved to Australia in 2013 seeking a better life.
"We fell in love with Warrnambool, this is a beautiful place," Mr Manikam said.
However, Mr Manikam was advised his attempt to obtain permanent residency status had been rejected because he had the early stages of kidney disease.
At the time, the family was facing the prospect of deportation within weeks.
The Warrnambool and broader community banded around the family and their wish to become Australian citizens was granted.
Ms Manikam said she hoped to return to Warrnambool after completing the course as a doctor.
"In my fifth year I get to choose where I do placement and I'm hoping to do something in Warrnambool," she said.
Ms Manikam said her family was keen to one day return to the city which got behind them in 2019.
She said she was thrilled to gain entry into the medical degree.
She said she had been disappointed when she received her ATAR score and thought her dream of becoming a doctor would never be realised.
She was studying VCE at the time her family was battling to stay in Australia.
"When I got my ATAR after all the chaos, I didn't think I would ever get into medicine," Ms Manikam said.
She encouraged people to follow their dreams and never give up.
"It's easy to get swept up in the midst of it all when you get your VCE results and they're not what you hoped for," Ms Manikam said.
"I didn't have much faith in myself but I made a promise that I would return to Warrnambool as a doctor."
Ms Manikam said there were pathways beyond achieving the required ATAR score for courses.
She recently completed a Science degree at Monash University.
Ms Manikam said her family would always call Warrnambool home.
"We miss Warrnambool - there's something special about the people there," she said.
