The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Giving back: 'I will return to city which changed our lives as a doctor'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanisre and Vela Rajasegaran will be forever grateful to the Warrnambool community, which helped their family stay in Australia. Picture supplied
Vanisre and Vela Rajasegaran will be forever grateful to the Warrnambool community, which helped their family stay in Australia. Picture supplied

Vanisre Manikam plans to give back to the community which helped her family avoid deportation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help