Lyndoch Living sets AGM date, nearly three months late

Lyndoch Living has confirmed it will hold its annual general meeting on January 23, 2024, nearly three months after it is legally required to.
Lyndoch's company constitution mandates that the AGM take place between July 1 and October 31 each year.
The Standard asked Lyndoch why there was such a substantial delay, but the aged care service declined to respond.
It isn't the first time Lyndoch has failed to follow its constitution, which is essentially a contract between the company, its members, its directors, and the company secretary that creates legally binding rules for the organisation to follow.
In 2021 the AGM was also held outside the mandated time frame, and for a large part of 2021 and 2022 the organisation operated without the minimum required number of board directors.
The overdue meeting in 2021 was caused by delayed financial reporting. It is unclear whether the current postponement stems from similar reporting issues, but the organisation is in the process of major financial change.
Lyndoch has been in a parlous economic state since the huge capital works expenditure driven by former CEO Doreen Power failed to yield the financial dividends that had been promised. Rising interest rates in 2022 and 2023 have forced the organisation to offload some significant assets in order to shrug off its debt burden.
Lyndoch closed down the May Noonan nursing home in Terang in July 2023, less than five years after buying it, and sold the property in November for an undisclosed amount. It also hinted at selling its primary care building in February 2023, eventually putting it on the market in October.
The primary care building is the main reason the organisation ended up in a financial hole, saddling Lyndoch with an $11 million debt as well as depleting its cash reserves. Expressions of interest to buy the building closed in late November.
Lyndoch did not respond to questions about who would be able to attend the AGM. The organisation has been regularly criticised by some in the community for denying membership applications from interested locals. Currently the only company members are the directors and some executive staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.