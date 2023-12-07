The Standard
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bag a Christmas bargain at city's inaugural Fairy Street Twilight Market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 7 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A twilight market will be held in Fairy Street for the first time on Friday night. Picture by Monique Patterson
A twilight market will be held in Fairy Street for the first time on Friday night. Picture by Monique Patterson

If you're looking for some great Christmas gift ideas, head along to the inaugural Fairy Street Twilight Market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.