Bag a Christmas bargain at city's inaugural Fairy Street Twilight Market

If you're looking for some great Christmas gift ideas, head along to the inaugural Fairy Street Twilight Market.
The Warrnambool City Council initiative will see market stalls at the former Callaghan's site, as well as food vans, live music, free face painting and special appearances by Santa and his elf and street performer The Christmas Angel.
A number of businesses will also have extended trading hours.
Mayor Ben Blain said the market was being organised by the team who hosted the Civic Green Christmas Market and the Lake Pertobe Summer Night Market.
"This is a really exciting event for Fairy Street and for the wider community," Cr Blain said.
"We're happy to work with the markets as well as the Fairy Street businesses to put it together.
"With the former Callaghans site, we have a great opportunity to make use of a large space to host some of our local makers and creators, as well as bringing more foot-traffic to Fairy Street's established businesses."
Cr Blain said the CBD would be a hive of activity in the lead up to Christmas.
"It's all happening in the lead up to Christmas," he said.
"In addition to the market, we have Christmas projections on CBD buildings, there's some really fun interactive Christmas murals you can take your photo with and lots of other things to give the city centre a distinct Christmas vibe."
