The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Refined elegance with modern flair in Port Fairy

By House of the Week
Updated December 8 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refined elegance with modern flair in Port Fairy
Refined elegance with modern flair in Port Fairy
  • 85 Model Lane, Port Fairy
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.9 million
  • Agency: Lockett Real Estate
  • Agent: Paula Dwyer 0438 681 201
  • Inspect: By appointment

Paula Dwyer's quote says it all: "In my 15 years as an agent, I have never had the pleasure of being the listing agent of such a bespoke property. It is a very exciting opportunity."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.