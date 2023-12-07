Refined elegance with modern flair in Port Fairy

Paula Dwyer's quote says it all: "In my 15 years as an agent, I have never had the pleasure of being the listing agent of such a bespoke property. It is a very exciting opportunity."
Reminiscent of a charming Tuscan villa, this home is set on 1.5 acres and offers an unparalleled lifestyle in picturesque garden surrounds.
The captivating Mediterranean-inspired facade is framed by a formal driveway with a golden pencil pine border, meticulously maintained lawns, and beautifully landscaped gardens that create a striking first impression.
"The vendors have based their design on their love of the Tuscany region," says Paula. "The vendor's main brief in the design was that there was to be a 'green' view from every window. Privacy was paramount, resulting in the residence being positioned further down the acreage, away from the road."
Providing a welcoming entrance, the covered portico opens into the generous bright and open plan living and formal dining.
"From the moment you enter the residence you are overwhelmed by the impressive proportions, high-end finishes, the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, and breathtaking garden views," says Paula.
Large bespoke windows overlook the garden and flood the area with natural light, while a beautiful fireplace with black surrounds creates a warm ambience.
With integrated cabinetry, bench space and quality appliances, the kitchen seamlessly flows out to a private, paved courtyard, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining.
An expansive main suite overlooks the private courtyard and has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Two further bedrooms, a second living area, family bathroom, separate laundry with storage, family bathroom contribute to the functionality of the home.
Numerous private and sheltered outdoor areas give options for entertaining, family gatherings and relaxing.
A double remote garage provides extra room for storage and workshop space, while a separate garden shed is utilised to store mowing and garden equipment.
"The property is located in a small county lane on the outskirts of the township of Port Fairy which is a five-minute drive," says Paula. "The land sizes are larger, which is appealing to those wanting a rural lifestyle with the luxury of being within close proximity of the town."
