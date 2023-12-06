Cobb's Bakery operators fined $5000 for child employment charges

A Port Fairy bakery has been fined $5000 for failing to comply with obligations when employing children aged under 15-years-old.
Trevor, Rosemary and Jason Bartlett operate Cobb's Bakery, which pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the industrial division of the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, December 7, 2023.
Those charges related to employing children aged under 15 years old without a permit and failing to have them supervised by someone with a working with children's clearance.
The charges related to two briefs of evidence over two different summer periods - between Dec 4, 2021, and Feb 18, 2022, and between December 7, 2022 and January 10 this year.
In the first brief of evidence the charges involved four children and the second brief two children.
Magistrate Carolyn Howe, previously a Warrnambool lawyer and police prosecutor, said she was aware of the business and the Port Fairy community.
She also noted one child employee was working at the bakery during both periods.
A lawyer for the prosecution agency, Wage Inspectorate Victoria, said complaints were received in December 2021 and an investigation started.
That identified four children under 15 years were working at the bakery, their rosters and start and finish times.
The Bartletts claimed they were unaware of their child employment permit requirements, they claimed to have not employed children previously, that there was a lack of staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the business did not have a human resources officer.
A second investigation was started after more complaints in late December 2022 which confirmed more and ongoing breaches.
Applicable fines for each offence are 100 penalty units and at the relevant time a penalty unit was either $181 or $184.
Barrister Anton Duc, representing the bakery, said the company had no prior court appearances, was established in 1964 and had been run by the family ever since.
He said the Bartletts were unaware of their obligations and that during the second period of offending Trevor and Jason Bartlett had been dealing with a range of health, personal and domestic issues.
The magistrate said ignorance, while not an excuse in the first period could be understood, that was simply not the situation in the second summer.
Mr Duc said due to their issues, the Bartletts had not told their staff of the business' obligations.
He said the business was of good character, did a lot of good in the community, was extremely well known and the media coverage around the charges had done reputational damage.
The lawyer for the Wage Inspectorate said the laws in place were to protect children and facilitate their legal employment.
She said a conviction was appropriate due to the second set of charges when the Bartletts were completely aware of their obligations.
The lawyer said the Bartletts had nine months to meet their obligations during the offending periods but had not complied.
The magistrate said the laws were in place to protect children and multiple children had been improperly employed and were not adequately supervised.
Ms Howe said a member of the public was so concerned that the matter was reported.
"Ignorance is no excuse," she said.
Ms Howe said she would take into consideration that the first time was a "learning period", but at the time of the second lot of offences (the bakery) "was well educated at that point of time".
She said the conduct of the business operators was not acceptable and children and their parents often did not know their rights.
Ms Howe explained she was not saying the business had a "lax attitude" and was "not deliberately blase", but the Bartletts had failed to meet their obligations.
She said there needed to be a clear message sent to all employees about their obligations.
Cobb's Bakery was not convicted and fined $5000.
Acting Commissioner of Wage Inspectorate Victoria Lily Dekic said the bakery's continued breach of its obligations showed "a blatant disregard for the welfare of kids and the law".
"And that's behaviour the Wage Inspectorate won't stand for," she said.
"Businesses shouldn't expect to get away with this type of behaviour - community members look out for the wellbeing of kids and will tip us off when they see something that's not right, as we've seen in this instance.
"Cobb's Bakery is the type of business where many kids get their first job, so it's important they comply with the law and provide a safe environment. Kids don't have the experience, stamina or judgement of more experienced workers, so they need the employer to consider their welfare.
"Today's judgement should be a reminder to all businesses thinking about employing kids over the school holidays. Child employment licences are free and easy to apply for, and the Wage Inspectorate is here to help."
Earlier: The operators of Port Fairy's Cobb's Bakery are expected to plead guilty to charges in the Melbourne Magistrates Court.
The case is listed for hearing in court No. 7 of the Melbourne Magistrates Court at 9.30am on Thursday, December 7.
In December 2022, The Standard reported Wage Inspectorate Victoria had filed multiple criminal charges against a Port Fairy bakery, alleging the business employed four children aged under 15 years old without a permit.
A spokesman said it would be alleged in the magistrates court the operators of Cobb's Bakery breached Victoria's child employment laws relating to permits, supervision and co-operating with investigators.
He said it was alleged between December 2021 and February 2022, the operators of Cobb's Bakery contravened the Child Employment Act 2003 by:
The maximum penalty for each of the above offences is 100 penalty units ($18,174).
The spokesman said if found guilty of all offences, the company faced a maximum fine of more than $160,000.
"The Wage Inspectorate will make no further comment while the matter is before the court," he said.
A spokesman for Cobb's Bakery declined to comment.
In Victoria, employers typically need a permit before a child under 15 years can start work, and the child must be supervised by someone who holds a valid Victorian Working with Children Clearance.
The permit system enables the Wage Inspectorate to check that matters like safety, hours of work, rest breaks and supervision are properly considered before employment starts.
Permits are free, and employers can apply at wageinspectorate.vic.gov.au
